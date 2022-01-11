(3) Georgia
33
Final
18
(1) Alabama

President Biden sends congrats to UGA on championship: ‘I’m proud of you, Bulldogs’

Georgia players celebrate winning the College Football Playoff Championship game over Alabama
President Joe Biden tweeted out a congratulations to Georgia’s football team on Tuesday morning.

The Bulldogs rallied in the fourth quarter to beat Alabama 33-18 for this year’s national championship. It was the SEC program’s first title since 1980.

