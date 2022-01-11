President Biden sends congrats to UGA on championship: ‘I’m proud of you, Bulldogs’
President Joe Biden tweeted out a congratulations to Georgia’s football team on Tuesday morning.
The Bulldogs rallied in the fourth quarter to beat Alabama 33-18 for this year’s national championship. It was the SEC program’s first title since 1980.
UGA News
- President Biden sends congrats to UGA on championship: ‘I’m proud of you, Bulldogs’
- CFP Championship coach Kirby Smart turns to Georgia football future, ‘it’s right now’
- ‘This group made it right:’ Georgia seniors’ sacrifices lead to national championship
- Alabama QB Bryce Young takes blame for 33-18 loss to Georgia, ‘that’s on me’
- Jalen Carter does it all for Georgia football in National Championship victory: ‘The guy is a stud’
NextCFP Championship coach Kirby Smart turns to Georgia football future,...