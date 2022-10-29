WATCH: Brock Bowers makes most of ‘Bulldog bounce,’ helps Georgia take 28-3 halftime lead

The Georgia preseason All-American made an amazing juggling catch that led to a 73-yard touchdown and a 21-0 lead with 12:36 left in the second quarter.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Brock Bowers didn’t waste any time putting himself back in the national highlights Saturday.

“He tries to use one (hand), and it gets a Bulldogs Bounce.”

Bennett also had the good fortune of Florida dropping a would-be interception on the first drive.

But the Bulldogs’ sixth-year senior quarterback also had a couple of bad breaks, as Darnell Washington was wide open when he dropped a well-thrown ball, and Dominick Blaylock allowed a completed pass to be ripped from his arms for an interception.

Bowers, meanwhile, looked like the preseason All-American he was selected to be.

Bowers entered the game leading Georgia with 393 yards receiving, but his 26 receptions left him with an average of less than four catches per game, and he had only two TD catches.