WATCH: Brock Bowers makes most of ‘Bulldog bounce,’ helps Georgia take 28-3 halftime lead

Dawgnation Logo
Florida
3
3rd QTR
12:40
28
(1) Georgia
  • Rutgers
    0
    Final
    Minnesota
    31
  • Old Dominion
    14
    4th QTR
    6:20
    Georgia State
    31
    Northwestern
    7
    3rd QTR
    1:20
    Iowa
    23
    (17) Illinois
    20
    3rd QTR
    5:57
    Nebraska
    9
    New Mexico State
    13
    3rd QTR
    8:54
    UMass
    13
  • SMU
    31
    3rd QTR
    7:00
    Tulsa
    20
    (20) Cincinnati
    6
    3rd QTR
    7:52
    UCF
    12
    (8) Oregon
    28
    3rd QTR
    8:51
    California
    10
    (10) Wake Forest
    14
    3rd QTR
    10:51
    Louisville
    20
  • Temple
    10
    3rd QTR
    7:35
    Navy
    13
    Robert Morris
    3
    3rd QTR
    9:28
    Appalachian State
    28
    (9) Oklahoma State
    0
    3rd QTR
    5:06
    (22) Kansas State
    35
    North Texas
    20
    3rd QTR
    6:26
    Western Kentucky
    13
  • Missouri
    17
    3rd QTR
    13:43
    (25) South Carolina
    7
    South Alabama
    16
    Halftime
    Arkansas State
    3
    Colorado State
    Sat, 10/29 on Fox Sports 1 @11:00 ET
    Boise State
    UAB
    Sat, 10/29 on CBS Sports Network @11:00 ET
    Florida Atlantic
  • (10) USC
    Sat, 10/29 on Pac-12 Network @11:00 ET
    Arizona
    (19) Kentucky
    Sat, 10/29 on ESPN @11:00 ET
    (3) Tennessee
    Coastal Carolina
    Sat, 10/29 on NFL Network @11:00 ET
    Marshall
    Baylor
    Sat, 10/29 on ESPN2 @11:30 ET
    Texas Tech
  • (15) Ole Miss
    Sat, 10/29 on SEC Network @11:30 ET
    Texas A&M
    Arizona State
    Sat, 10/29 on ESPNU @11:30 ET
    Colorado
    Michigan State
    Sat, 10/29 on ABC @11:30 ET
    (4) Michigan
    Pittsburgh
    Sun, 10/30 on ACC Network @12:00 AM ET
    (21) North Carolina
  • Middle Tennessee
    Sun, 10/30 on ESPN+ @1:00 AM ET
    UTEP
    San Diego State
    Sun, 10/30 on Fox Sports 1 @2:30 AM ET
    Fresno State
    Stanford
    Sun, 10/30 on ESPN @2:30 AM ET
    (12) UCLA
    Nevada
    Sun, 10/30 on CBS Sports Network @2:30 AM ET
    San Jose State
  • Wyoming
    Sun, 10/30 on Spectrum Sports @4:00 AM ET
    Hawai'i
    Ball State
    Tues, 11/1 on ESPNU @11:00 ET
    Kent State
    Buffalo
    Tues, 11/1 on ESPN2 @11:30 ET
    Ohio
    Central Michigan
    Wed, 11/2 on ESPNU @11:00 ET
    Northern Illinois
  • Western Michigan
    Wed, 11/2 on ESPN2 @11:00 ET
    Bowling Green
    UTEP
    Thurs, 11/3 on CBS Sports Network @11:00 ET
    Rice
    Appalachian State
    Thurs, 11/3 on ESPN @11:30 ET
    Coastal Carolina
    Louisiana
    24
    Final
    Southern Miss
    39
  • Virginia Tech
    21
    Final
    (24) North Carolina State
    22
    (14) Utah
    21
    Final
    Washington State
    17
    East Carolina
    27
    Final
    BYU
    24
    Louisiana Tech
    34
    Final
    Florida International
    42
  • (7) TCU
    41
    Final
    West Virginia
    31
    Toledo
    27
    Final
    Eastern Michigan
    24
    (2) Ohio State
    44
    Final
    (13) Penn State
    31
    Boston College
    3
    Final
    UConn
    13
  • Georgia Tech
    16
    Final
    Florida State
    41
    South Florida
    27
    Final
    Houston
    42
    Arkansas
    41
    Final
    Auburn
    27
    Oklahoma
    27
    Final
    Iowa State
    13
  • Notre Dame
    41
    Final
    (16) Syracuse
    24
    Miami (OH)
    27
    Final
    Akron
    9
    Miami (FL)
    14
    Final
    Virginia
    12
    Charlotte
    56
    Final
    Rice
    23
  • Rutgers
    0
    Final
    Minnesota
    31
  • Old Dominion
    14
    4th QTR
    6:20
    Georgia State
    31
    Northwestern
    7
    3rd QTR
    1:20
    Iowa
    23
    (17) Illinois
    20
    3rd QTR
    5:57
    Nebraska
    9
    New Mexico State
    13
    3rd QTR
    8:54
    UMass
    13

WATCH: Brock Bowers makes most of ‘Bulldog bounce,’ helps Georgia take 28-3 halftime lead

October 29, 2022 Jacksonville, Fla. - Georgia's tight end Brock Bowers (19) catches a fumble by Florida's running back Montrell Johnson Jr. (2) and runs for a touchdown during the first half in an NCAA college football game at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida on Saturday, October 29, 2022. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)
@mikegriffith32
Posted

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Brock Bowers didn’t waste any time putting himself back in the national highlights Saturday.

The Georgia preseason All-American made an amazing juggling catch that led to a 73-yard touchdown and a 21-0 lead with 12:36 left in the second quarter.

“He tries to use one (hand), and it gets a Bulldogs Bounce.”

Bennett also had the good fortune of Florida dropping a would-be interception on the first drive.

But the Bulldogs’ sixth-year senior quarterback also had a couple of bad breaks, as Darnell Washington was wide open when he dropped a well-thrown ball, and Dominick Blaylock allowed a completed pass to be ripped from his arms for an interception.

Bowers, meanwhile, looked like the preseason All-American he was selected to be.

Bowers entered the game leading Georgia with 393 yards receiving, but his 26 receptions left him with an average of less than four catches per game, and he had only two TD catches.

UGA News

NextNolan Smith ruled out for Georgia football game with shoulder injury
Leave a Comment