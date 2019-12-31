Broderick Jones-Jalen Carter battle, Marcus Rosemy catch highlight Georgia football recruits at Under Armour practices
ORLANDO, Fla., — After three practices at the Under Armour All-American Game this week, it’s clear that Georgia cannot let Broderick Jones sign elsewhere.
Jones entered this week as the second-highest rated Bulldog in attendance as he’s currently rated as the No. 19 overall prospect in the country. After his performance this week, that might rise as he’s clearly been the top offensive line prospect in attendance.
He’s done well against fast players, big players and just about any challenger in between. In drills on Tuesday, Jones once again fared well, this time going up against Georgia signee Jalen Carter.
Carter has also had a strong week in Orlando, as he’s been a handful for opposing offensive linemen. In the clip below, he absolutely whips Oklahoma signee Nate Anderson, who is the No. 1 ranked guard in the country.
Carter entered the week as the No. 53 overall prospect and the No. 6 defensive tackle but both of those should rise after his efforts.
Other highlights include Georgia commit Sedrick Van Pran matching up against signee Warren Brinson. After Jones and Carter, Van Pran has had a very impressive showing this week in drills.
As for the others, Arian Smith and Marcus Rosemy both showed off some of their abilities. Rosemy, in particular, had an impressive sideline catch in one-on-one drills.
Rosemy did sustain a shoulder injury but he told DawgNation that he expects to be back at practice tomorrow.
Related: Marcus Rosemy, Arian Smith explain what they’re bringing to the Georgia football wide receiver room
Georgia will have eight signees and commits in the Under-Armour All-American Game on Thursday, Jan. 2. The Bulldogs could also add a few more players to their 2020 recruiting class during the game, as 5-star athlete Darnell Washington,5-star running back Zach Evans and 4-star defensive back Dontae Manning will all announce during the game.
