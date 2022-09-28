Cade Mays’ father dismisses UGA lawsuit over severed pinky finger

The family was suing for $3 million in lost wages, medical bills and pain and suffering after Kevin Mays’ right pinky finger was partially amputated after it was wedged against a column in a folding chair on Dec. 15, 2017, prior to Cade’s commitment to the Bulldogs. Kevin is Cade’s father.

The parents of former UGA football player Cade Mays have dismissed a lawsuit against UGA, around 2.5 years after it was originally filed.

On Tuesday, it was revealed that the attorney for the Mays family had filed with the State Court of Clarke County to “dismiss the action with prejudice,” per The Athens Banner-Herald’s Marc Weiszer, who added that this type of dismissal “often means the case has been settled by the parties.”

Mays was a 5-star recruit who signed with UGA out of high school, despite the fact that he grew up in Knoxville, Tenn., and that his father played football for the Volunteers.

Mays was a key player for UGA’s offensive line during his first two seasons, starting 18 games. He transferred to Tennessee for his final two seasons. When Cade was trying to gain immediate eligibility at Tennessee, his attorney (Gregory P. Isaacs) enraged UGA fans by calling his former team “a toxic enviroment.”

Last spring, Mays was drafted in the sixth round of the NFL Draft by the Carolina Panthers.