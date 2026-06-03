Former Georgia wide receiver Zachariah Branch, now a member of the Atlanta Falcons, had his misdemeanor charges of obstructing public sidewalks/streets — prowling and of obstruction of a law enforcement official dropped, according to a report from Marc Weiszer of the Athens Banner-Herald.

Branch’s lawyer, Kim Stephens, confirmed to Weiszer that Solicitor Will Fleenor officially dropped the charges on Tuesday.

“After reviewing all evidence, including videos, and discussing the case with us, the State agreed to dismiss all charges against Mr. Branch yesterday,” Stephens told the Athens Banner-Herald. “Zachariah cooperated fully with law enforcement and did not commit a crime on the night of his arrest and never should have been arrested. We are glad this matter is over and that Mr. Branch’s excellent reputation and good name restored.”

Branch was arrested on April 19 and posted bond the same day. The arrest occurred days before the 2026 NFL Draft, which saw Branch land with the Falcons with the No. 79 pick in the draft.

“They know who I am as a person and the character that I hold myself of,” Branch said of the arrest after being drafted. “And I think that that was pretty much self-explanatory, given the report and everything.”

Branch spent one season in Athens after transferring in from USC. He caught a school record 81 passes, while finishing with 811 yards and 6 touchdowns last season.

The arrest of Branch occurred after a fight had broken out a bar in Athens. A police officer had asked Branch to move from the sidewalk and that if he did not, he would be issued a citation.

The arrest report said that Branch “smirked, then stepped backwards and to the right, then remained standing upon the public sidewalk, so as to obstruct, hinder, and impede free passage upon the sidewalk as well as impede free ingress/egress to or from the adjacent places of business.”

Branch’s brother is still a member of the 2026 Georgia team, as his brother Zion is a senior safety on the team.