Carson Beck was comfortable in the spotlight Sunday night, showing the poise of a veteran familiar with such pressure in leading Miami to a thrilling 27-24 victory over Notre Dame.

“Winner,” Hurricanes coach Mario Cristobal said of Beck in his ESPN post-game, on-field interview. “A flat -out winner and difference-maker.”

Beck, no doubt, was key to No. 10 Miami knocking off No. 6 Notre Dame at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

Beck was 20-of-31 passing for 205 yards and two touchdowns, but just as importantly, he avoided the sort of catastrophic plays that Marcus Freeman-led defenses often create.

“A fresh start is exactly what he needed,” ESPN commentator Greg McElroy said. “The numbers won’t blow you away, but when he’s playing well, he can play as well as anybody in the country at the quarterback spot.”

Georgia fans know that better than anyone, as Beck was 24-3 as the Bulldogs’ starting quarterback, going 4-2 against Top 10 teams and 13-0 in home games.

Georgia extended its SEC-record home win streak to 32 games with its 45-7 win over Marshall on Saturday.

An emotional Beck showed grace in his post-game, on field interview.

“Oh man, the past eight months have been so hard,” said Beck, whose final season at Georgia was cut short when he suffered an elbow injury in the SEC Championship Game. “I’m just so blessed to be out here and have the opportunity to play again.”

Beck’s final play for the Bulldogs came on the last play of the 22-19 SEC title game win over Texas, when he returned to the game with his injured arm dangling at his side, taking care to make a clean hand off to Trevor Etienne for the game-winning touchdown after Gunner Stockton had been knocked out of the game.

Beck expressed appreciation for his Miami teammates and their work ethic and praised Notre Dame’s quarterback for a worthy effort.

When asked how complete this Miami football team is, Beck answered in the same manner as his previous head coach, Kirby Smart.

“It’s super complete, but obviously we have a lot to work on,” Beck said. “It’s Week One.”

Beck has big shoes to fill replacing former Miami quarterback Cam Ward, who was the No. 1 overall player taken in the most recent NFL draft.

Beck, himself, had planned to enter the NFL draft after suffering the season-ending injury at Georgia before re-evaluating his draft status and opening himself back up to the idea of returning to college football.

Smart and the Bulldogs had interest, but Miami’s offer was more lucrative, in addition to the opportunity to be showcased in a different type of offense against new competition – something NFL teams value, according to former Senior Bowl executive director Jim Nagy.

Beck told the Atlanta-Journal Constitution it was a hard decision to leave a Georgia program behind that had done so much for him.

“You look at the month of October, probably the worst month of football by a quarterback ever,” said Beck, who threw nine of his 12 interceptions on the season in the four-game stretching leading to showdown with Tennessee.

“Thank God we had a really good defense that was able to hold me up …. but after that month of October, it was like, ‘All right, let’s figure some stuff out, let’s change this, let’s re-route this and change the trajectory of what this season is all about.’

Now it’s a new season and a new team for Beck, and McElroy was impressed with what he saw from the former Georgia starter as he operated behind a strong offensive line while throwing to a rebuilt receiving corps that lost five receivers off last season’s team, including its starters.

“Carson Beck has looked like the 2023 version of himself,” McElroy said. “He’s been very decisive … “

Beck completed 11 consecutive passes as Miami entered the fourth quarter with a 24-14 lead before Notre Dame quarterback CJ Carr rallied the Irish to tie the game, 24-24.

It was up to Beck, with 3:21 left, to lead the Hurricanes from their own 25-yard line for the game-winning score.

Beck settled in and sparked the drive with a 9-yard completion on the first play.

Two plays later, Beck unleashed a deep pass down the left sideline after seeing receiver Keelan Marion beat his man in single coverage.

Beck’s decision and throw left Irish defender Christian Gray no choice but to tackle Marion before the ball could arrive, drawing a 15-yard penalty that moved the ball into Notre Dame territory.

Miami’s powerful offensive line took over from there, paving the way for Hurricanes’ backs to move the ball to the Notre Dame 30-yard line and set up Carter Davis’ game-winning 47-yard field goal.

The win completes a successful transition for Beck, who had been the subject of many offseason social media-driven stories involving his personal life and relationships.

McElroy revealed that Miami offensive coordinator Shannon Dawson had a long conversation with former Georgia offensive coordinator Todd Monken about Beck during the offseason, in search of background information.

“Monken went on for about an hour, all positive,” McElroy said he was told. “(Monken said) he’s a competitor, he makes all the throws, you’re going to love having him, and Dawson said that’s all turned out to be true.”

Cristobal told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution in an exclusive interview in Charlotte, N.C., in July that he was aware of Beck’s past social media dealings and was confident he had grown from the experience.

“It’s like anything else, it’s reps,” Cristobal said. “Carson has been through it, he understands what’s important now, and he’s focused.”

Miami returns to action with home games against Bethune-Cookman and South Florida before a Sept. 20 showdown with Florida at Hard Rock Stadium followed by an Oct. 4 showdown with Florida State in Tallahassee.

Beck went 3-0 against those teams at Georgia, beating the Gators 43-20 in 2023 and 34-20 last year, and topping the Seminoles in the 2023 Orange Bowl, 63-3, in the most lopsided victory in bowl history in the very same stadium he beat Notre Dame on Sunday night.