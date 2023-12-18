clock iconclock icon
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
Georgia on verge of adding key players to future, striking back in portal …
ATHENS — Kirby Smart said the nature of this 2023 season has been how his program has shown it can take a punch.
Mike Griffith
Where things stand with the 2024 Georgia football roster entering early …
You’d be forgiven if you found it hard to keep up with the comings and goings of the Georgia roster since the loss to Alabama. There’s been quite a bit of turnover, with …
Connor Riley
Carson Beck confirms he’ll play in Orange Bowl, unsure about future beyond …
Georgia quarterback Carson Beck will play in the Orange Bowl for the Georgia Bulldogs. Beck told reporters he will play in Georgia’s bowl game against Florida State.
Connor Riley
Florida State leading rusher Trey Benson won’t play in Orange Bowl
Another key Florida State Seminole won’t be playing in the Orange Bowl, as leading rusher Trey Benson announced that he would be opting out of the game and declaring for the …
Connor Riley
Favorite moments from what still was a pretty great season
Time to shake it off and appreciate the special era of UGA football we’re witnessing.
Bill King
