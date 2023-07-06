Uncertainty at QB drives questions about Georgia, ESPN’s Rece Davis picks Michigan as his preseason No. 1

ATHENS — Georgia coach Kirby Smart left spring drills indicating the QB competition wasn’t over, and prognosticators are taking his word for it. Popular ESPN College GameDay host Rece Davis is the latest in a growing list of analysts that are picking teams other than UGA as their preseason favorite.

SEC Network analyst Cole Cubelic pointed out Georgia’s inexperience at the position on his podcast saying, “Carson Beck has thrown, what, 42 passes in college football games? Mostly in mop-up duty … " It was Beck who had the first shot at winning the job when J.T. Daniels was injured in 2021, but a less-than-stellar week of practice led Smart to start third-stringer Stetson Bennett and the rest is history. Davis points out that Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy, who has a scrambling style of play some have compared to Bennett, gives the Wolverines key experience returning at quarterback. “McCarthy potentially an elite player,” Davis said on the SEC Network’s Paul Finebaum Show. “And if he can take that next step to that, then I think that gives Michigan a chance.” RELATED: Kirby Smart clear on what he wants -- doesn’t want -- at QB in 2023

Georgia, in fact, has a better record over its two championship seasons (29-1) than those leather-helmeted Golden Gophers did over three (23-1). But to Davis’ point, Smart has not named a starting quarterback and indicated the competition between Carson Beck and Brock Vandagriff would play out into fall drills and potentially into the season. Beck exited spring drills as “1A” with Vandagriff “1B” and splitting first-team reps, while Gunner Stockton worked with the twos as he picks up the offense. More stories related to Carson Beck: Georgia QB Carson Beck is comfortable being uncomfortable in new offense Carson Beck looked better than Stetson Bennett in 2022 G-Day spring scrimmage

UGA News