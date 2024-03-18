ATHENS — Carson Beck went from looking to score on the football field on Saturday to scoring another NIL deal on Sunday.

The Georgia quarterback was in Atlanta getting fitted for clubs thanks to a new partnership agreement between the Players’ Lounge.

“It humbles me every single time I play,” Beck said, asked about his golf game during an interview at PXG in Buckhead. “I go up to the first tee, and hit a practice ball, and then I hit the first two balls into the right woods.”

It’s a bit surprising, considering Beck’s noted athleticism, as he played AAU basketball and was originally a Florida baseball commit his freshman year before turning his attention to football.

Beck revealed during a recent appearance on the “Reel Talk” show hosted by Tate Ratledge how a trip to Alabama changed his direction.

“I got my first big-time offer from Alabama … first offer was from FAU, third offer was Alabama, (and) I couldn’t even believe it at the time,” Beck said.

“I went up there, visited, got to meet Coach Saban, got to meet the staff, coach(Mike) Locksley and Dan Enos were there, really fell in love with them.”

Beck stayed committed to the Tide until he said Kirby Smart called a year later.

“At the time there was a few coaches on our high school team (staff) that played at Georgia, and they started chirping a little bit and talking in my ear,” Beck said, “and I ended up committing here, which honestly was one of the best decisions I ever made.”

Beck’s de-commit from Alabama is what led Bryce Young to reconsider the Tide, leading him to sign there and win a Heisman Trophy in 2021.

Now its Beck who could be headed for Heisman Trophy glory, as he enters the 2024 season the co-Heisman Trophy favorite with Texas’ Quinn Ewers.

“Freshman year to now, the difference is not even comparable,” Beck told Ratledge, who he once shared an apartment with. “Coming in …. everyone wants to play early. I thought I had a chance, but that didn’t work out.

“I think waiting those three years helped me develop into the person I am now.”

No doubt, Beck has waited his time to become the Georgia starting quarterback and take advantage of everything that comes along with it.

Beck, talking about his favorite foods on Ratledge’s podcast, said “Where’s Chipotle, I need an NIL deal.”

And it just might be in the works for Beck, who will go back to work with his teammates on Tuesday when the team practices again leading up to the annual G-Day Game on April 13 at Sanford Stadium.