Georgia had eight players drafted in the 2024 NFL Draft.

And with the NFL rookie wage scale largely set, we already know how much those now former Georgia Bulldogs will be making at the next level.

All of the projected salaries below come via Spotrac.

Georgia football projected salaries for 2024 NFL Draft picks

Brock Bowers: Pick 13, Las Vegas Raiders: Total value: $18.1 million, signing bonus $10.0 million, average annual value(AAV): $4.5 million

Amarius Mims: PIck 18, Cincinnati Bengals: Total value: $15.4 million, signing bonus: $8.0 million, AAV: $3.8 million

Ladd McConkey: PIck 34, Los Angeles Chargers: Total value: $9.9 million, signing bonus: $4.0 million, AAV: $2.5 million

Kamari Lassiter: PIck 42, Houston Texans: Total value: $8.9 million, signing bonus: $3.3 million, AAV: $2.2 million

Javon Bullard: Pick 58, Green Bay Packers: Total value: $6.6 million, signing bonus: $1.6 million, AAV: $1.6 million

Tykee Smith, Pick 89, Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Total value: $5.6 million, signing bonus: $956,000, AAV: $1.4 million

Sedrick Van Pran-Granger, Pick 141, Buffalo Bills: Total value: $4.3 million, signing bonus: $352,000, AAV: $1.1 million

Zion Logue, PIck 197, Atlanta Falcons: Total value: $4.2 million, signing bonus: $182,000, AAV: $1 million

With eight more draft picks, Kirby Smart now has produced 63 draft picks over his first eight seasons as Georgia’s head coach. Of those selections, 17 have been first-rounders. For comparison, Georgia has lost just 16 games in that same span. Bowers, for example, went 42-2 over his college career.

The eight NFL draft selections placed Georgia in a tie for sixth with Oregon and Penn State. Michigan led the way this year, as 13 Wolverines were drafted. Texas had 11, while Florida State, Washington and Alabama all had 10.

Over the previous four NFL drafts, Georgia has had 42 players selected. And with players such as Carson Beck, Mykel Williams, Malaki Starks and Tate Ratledge all draft-eligible next year, expect the Bulldogs to once again be one of the better-represented teams in the 2025 NFL Draft.

The Bulldogs open the 2024 season against Clemson on Aug. 31.

