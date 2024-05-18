ATHENS — Carson Beck is the co-Heisman Trophy favorite and the face of the preseason No. 1-ranked Georgia Bulldogs, but he might not be getting his fair due when it comes to the national narrative.

Beck, curiously, is not one of the three players on the cover of the EA Sports College Football 25 game, which will be released on July 19.

Texas’ Quinn Ewers, the co-Heisman favorite, is on the cover of the popular video game along with Colorado cornerback Travis Hunter Jr. and Michigan running back Donovan Edwards.

Might this be a motivational moment for the easy-going Beck, who has become known for his laid-back style and lack of assertiveness?

Beck is among the favorites to be selected No. 1 in the 2025 NFL Draft after leading the Bulldogs to a 13-1 season, including a 63-3 win over Florida State in the Orange Bowl.

ESPN recently suggested Georgia’s ability to “bounce-back” from a one-loss season was one of college football’s Top 10 stories entering the season.

Beck will also be leading Georgia against Alabama in a Sept. 28 game in Tuscaloosa that ESPN ranked as the top game to watch this upcoming season.

It makes Beck’s snub on the game cover even more curious, but seemingly in line as Coach Kirby Smart is also often overshadowed in the story lines department.

Georgia, meanwhile, continues to churn out the most NFL talent (42 draft picks over the past four years) while winning the SEC’s two most recent national championships (2021, 2022).

The Bulldogs will open the season against Clemson on Aug. 31 in a contest ESPN ranked as the No. 8 game of the season.