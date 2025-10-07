clock iconclock icon
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
As Chauncey Bowens ascends, the Georgia running back won’t let Nate …
ATHENS — It has been a season of firsts for Georgia running back Chauncey Bowens. He scored his first touchdown against Austin Peay.
Connor Riley
Justin Williams showing why he’s a positive force for the Georgia defense: …
ATHENS — In terms of playing time, Justin Williams is Georgia’s fourth option at linebacker.
Connor Riley
What stood out in Georgia football rewatch of Week 6 win over Kentucky
ATHENS — One of the benefits of getting up early gives you the chance to play a lot of young players.
Connor Riley
Kirby Smart: No magic pills or special pregame meal needed for fast start …
ATHENS — Georgia came out of the home tunnel at Sanford Stadium and took charge of a football game on Saturday.
Mike Griffith
Everything Kirby Smart said as Georgia football prepares for hostile …
ATHENS — Georgia coach Kirby Smart knows Saturday is a huge game.
Connor Riley
