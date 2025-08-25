clock iconclock icon
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
DawgNation Huddle: Prediction time for the Georgia football regular season …
The 2025 season is here. That means it is time for the renewal of an annual fall Georgia football content series on DawgNation.com.
Jeff Sentell
DawgNation Huddle: Predicting the 2025 offensive MVP for Georgia football …
The 2025 season is here. That means it is time for the renewal of an annual fall Georgia football content series on DawgNation.com.
Jeff Sentell
CFP field likely to expand, college football world feeling tremors of …
ATHENS — The college football world can feel the earth moving beneath its feet once more.
Mike Griffith
5 fearless Georgia football predictions for 2025 season one week from …
ATHENS — The Georgia football season-opening game is a week away, and the anticipation is rapidly growing.
Mike Griffith
Matthew Stafford returns to practice with L.A. Rams, Stetson Bennett …
Matthew Stafford returned from the back issues that sidelined him at the start of fall camp and is optimistic he’ll be ready to start the season under center for the Los …
Mike Griffith
