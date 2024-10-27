Georgia was able to sit back this past week and focus on themselves instead of prepping for an opponent, as the Bulldogs enjoyed their second off week.

Even with no game action, the Bulldogs still enjoy a spot near the top of the polls as Georgia is the No. 2 ranked team in the Coaches Poll Top 25 rankings for Week 10.

The only top-10 team to lose this past weekend was LSU, who lost on the road to now No. 11 Texas A&M. The Aggies are the only SEC team that is unbeaten in conference play.

As for the teams at the top of the polls, Oregon is No. 1, Penn State is No. 3, Ohio State is No. 4 and Miami comes in at No. 5. Ohio State travels to Penn State this week.

Georgia will make the annual trip down to Jacksonville, Fla., to take on the Florida Gators. Like Georgia, Florida was off this past week.

The Gators are 4-3 on the season but are playing their best football of late. Florida came away with a 48-20 win over Kentucky before heading into the off-week. Freshman DJ Lagway made his first career start.

The Bulldogs spent much of this past week focusing on internal improvement but did begin working on Florida starting with Thursday’s practice.

“We had a good practice today on ourselves and try to fix the target areas that we think we can get better at in terms of offense, defense, and special teams,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said on Tuesday. “We did some quality control work and then worked on some future opponents. And then we’ll take a day tomorrow and do a lot of the same.”

Georgia is 6-1 on the season and 4-1 in SEC play. If the Bulldogs are to make it back to Atlanta and play in the SEC championship game, they will have to pick up a win over the Gators.

Saturday’s game is set for a 3:30 p.m. ET kickoff, with ABC broadcasting the game.

You can see the full Coaches Poll Top 25 rankings for Week 10 below.

Coaches Poll Top 25 rankings for Week 10