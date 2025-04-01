ATHENS — Georgia’s offensive line isn’t totally starting over this year.

The group has to replace four starters from last season’s maligned group. It brings back Earnest Greene, Drew Bobo, Micah Morris and Monroe Freeling, who have all started SEC games during their college career.

“He (Bobo), Earnest, and Micah are really pushing that group,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “Monroe’s doing a good job, too. He doesn’t get to go with us, but those three guys are setting kind of the standard for the rest of the O-line.”

Of course, Greene is the only one of those to start double-digit games and is the only proven entity in a group that has to play much better than it did a season ago.

“We have four starters from last year that we have to replace, and people have to step up," Bobo said. “But it’s just an everyday grind to learn how to run the ball better. It’s not going to happen overnight. We’ve got to put in the work just to get better over time. As spring ball comes, summer, watching film, and then fall camp, we’ve just got to put in the work to get better at running the ball.”

If this group is to improve, it’ll largely be on the young players in the room to take on a larger role.

Given the Bulldogs have signed 12 offensive linemen in the last two recruiting cycles, Stacy Searels should have plenty of options to pick from.

Searels has recruited and signed all of those players. It’ll be on him to develop not just another starter to plug in next to the four above-mentioned offensive linemen, but also develop players who can provide depth.

Daniel Calhoun seemed like the best bet to step into the right guard spot that had been manned by Tate Ratledge previously. But Calhoun suffered a foot injury that will now sideline him for the remainder of spring practice.

Given the opportunity in front of Calhoun, this injury comes as a blow to the offensive line. While he’s expected to be ready to go for the start of fall camp, Calhoun needs every rep he can get.

"He’s got a foot injury that he’s dealing with," Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “He was doing a great job competing for one of the starting guard spots. It’s not a major injury — it’s just one that’s gonna cost him the next three weeks to do that."

Calhoun’s injury opens the door for Michael Uini to see an increase in reps this spring at right guard.

One of the bright spots this spring has been freshman Juan Gaston. It’s rare for a freshman offensive tackle to earn this level of praise this early.

If Gaston can get and keep his weight in check, he figures to at least factor into Georgia’s tackle rotation. Gaston benefits from Freeling’s labrum recovery, which has sidelined him this spring.

Injuries prevented Georgia from fielding its best offensive line a year ago. Only Dylan Fairchild and Xavier Truss started every game last season. Late in the year, Greene and Freeling were dealing with injuries, which highlights the importance of depth.

Even if Uini and Gaston become players that can play winning football on Georgia’s offensive line, that’s still not where Smart would want it to be for 2025. That leaves the Bulldogs with one rotational guard and one rotational tackle.

Bo Hughley and Jamal Meriweather are in their third seasons at Georgia and should have the functional strength and playbook knowledge to where they should be able to help Georgia.

Sophomore Jah Jackson is a fascinating physical prospect, as he is GEorgia’s largest offensive lineman.

The converted offensive lineman needs to make the most out of his first full spring with the program.

“I think it’s really starting to click for him,” Freeling said of Jackson. “When you go from playing basketball, which isn’t necessarily a contact sport, it takes a while to get adjusted to that football mentality. But now I think he’s really starting to put things together and really break his stride.”

Georgia has plenty of bodies on the offensive line this spring, even with the injuries. Smart noted that the Bulldogs are able to roll three deep at every position.

Of course, there is a big difference between being able to practice with the three’s on the offensive lineman and having a position group that is talented enough to hold up against Alabama and Tennessee, two opponents Georgia plays in the month of September.

For as much attention and pressure is put on Searels, the players in the room know they’re the ones that have to gain strength and make the blocks.

If Georgia’s offensive line is to get back to the standard it previously played at, it’ll be because of the development of those players.

“A lot of it just comes down to ourselves,” Freeling said. “You can blame the coaches all you want, but at the end of the day, if the players don’t succeed, you’ve got to look in the mirror. We’re the ones that have got to listen to the coach, and I think it falls on us.”