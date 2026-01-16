clock iconclock icon
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
Georgia ‘Top Dawg’ CB Ellis Robinson wins Defensive Freshman of the Year
ATHENS — Ellis Robinson IV was named the FWAA Defensive Freshman of the Year after tying for the SEC lead with four interceptions on a Georgia defense that ranked among the …
Mike Griffith
Another Georgia offensive tackle enters transfer portal
Georgia has seen another offensive lineman leave the program, as Jamal Meriweather has entered the transfer portal.
Connor Riley
Former Georgia tight end Pearce Spurlin announces transfer portal …
Pearce Spurlin will be back playing college football next season, as the former Georgia tight end announced he would be suiting up for the Colorado State Rams.
Connor Riley
Dominick Kelly transfer highlights the kind of move Georgia doesn’t want …
ATHENS — Georgia does not look at the transfer portal in the same way as its contemporaries.
Connor Riley
Where things stand with Georgia’s 2026 roster as NFL draft deadline passes
ATHENS — The NFL draft deadline for Georgia players has come to a close.
Connor Riley
