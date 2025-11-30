clock iconclock icon
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
AP Poll Top 25 rankings lay out clearer College Football Playoff path for …
ATHENS — This time next week, Georgia will know its College Football Playoff plans.
Connor Riley
Coaches Poll Top 25 sees Georgia move up heading into SEC championship game
ATHENS — The regular season is in the book and the Georgia Bulldogs are back in the spot they began the season.
Connor Riley
Social media shares first reactions to Georgia-Alabama rematch in SEC …
ATHENS — Georgia is back in the SEC championship game for a fifth consecutive season.
Connor Riley
Georgia football final grades leave room for improvement following win …
ATLANTA — Winning rivalry games is never easy. That was the case against Tennessee, Auburn and Florida. It proved to be true against Georgia Tech.
Connor Riley
Report: Lane Kiffin expected to take LSU job, leave Ole Miss
Lane Kiffin is expected to leave Ole Miss and take the LSU head coaching job, per ESPN reports.
Mike Griffith
