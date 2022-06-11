Darnell Washington promises big things for Georgia football ahead of 2022 season: ‘Just watch’

Washington has shown glimpses of his talent throughout his first two seasons at Georgia. However, circumstances outside his control have limited his impact, with the quarterback position cycling through options during his freshman season and then a foot injury slowed his sophomore campaign. That he arrived on campus in the middle of a global pandemic only made it a tougher climb for Washington.

On a team full of athletic marvels, Darnell Washington stands out above all of them. At 6-foot-7 and 265 pounds, Washington is truly a one-of-a-kind athlete. He’s got the size of an offensive lineman and the athletic ability of wide receiver. Making him one of the more unique tight end options in the country.

Related: Darnell Washington pairing ‘role player’ mentality with superstar talent at Georgia

Arik Gilbert and Oscar Delp made the most of the injuries to Bowers and Washington this spring, with both turning in impressive G-Day performances. Gilbert caught two touchdown passes while Delp led all receivers with seven receptions. Add in veterans Brett Seither and Ryland Goede and it’s easy to see why the Georgia tight end room might be the best position group in the entire country.

“To play in the SEC you’ve got to be able to do both (catch and block),” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said after G-Day. “You can’t just be a receiving tight end. That’s what we saw last year with Brock and Darnell. They’re so versatile they can do both.”

Georgia will need to count on its offense in 2022, as the Bulldogs had plenty of members of its 2021 defense head to the NFL. In addition to Washington and Bowers, Georgia brings back quarterback Stetson Bennett, along with wide receiver Kearis Jackson and running backs Kendall Milton and Kenny McIntosh. The offense certainly has the talent to be one of the best in the country.

Washington and the Georgia offense will face a tough early test, as the Bulldogs open the 2022 season against the Oregon Ducks. In addition to being led by standout linebacker Noah Sewell, Dan Lanning is now the head coach of the Ducks. He spent the previous four seasons at Georgia, with three of them as the team’s defensive coordinator.

Georgia and Oregon will play at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Sept. 3.

More Georgia football stories from around DawgNation