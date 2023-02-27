David Greene confident in Georgia OC Mike Bobo, shares what he has in common with Stetson Bennett

ATHENS — Georgia football fans know that David Greene knows a winner when he sees one. After all, Greene still stands as the winningest SEC quarterback in history after finishing his collegiate career 42-10 under the direction of head coach Mark Richt and then-quarterbacks coach Mike Bobo from 2001-04.

RELATED: Where Mike Bobo ranks among the SEC offensive coordinators entering 2023 That’s why it comes as no surprise that Greene is among those confident Bobo will keep the Bulldogs’ humming along in 2023 in the wake of Todd Monken’s departure for the Baltimore Ravens. “As passionate as the Georgia fanbase is, and as passionate as Kirby is, you want offensive and defensive coordinators that are equally passionate about winning,” said Greene, who was the SEC’s Freshman of the Year in 2001 and the SEC Offensive Player of the Year in 2002. “Coach Bobo doesn’t have to work at that, it comes natural for him, and it doesn’t matter if he’s playing cards, or playing golf, he wants to beat your brains in, and he’s more than happy to tell you about it, as well. “I think he’s going to do fantastic, I think it’s a great fit.” RELATED: How Mike Bobo was instrumental behind scenes of win over LSU in SEC title game

Greene, who stood as the SEC’s all-time leading passer until fellow Bulldog and Bobo pupil Aaron Murray broke his mark in 2013, shrugged off those criticizing the hire. “I think players, and even coaches, sometimes get labeled whether it’s warranted or not,” Greene said. The greatest example is Stetson Bennett, the guy won two national championships and he has caught slack for a long time. “Even after the national championship, people were going, ‘Hey man, just go, we’re ready for the next guy,’ " Greene noted. “When you get that label, a lot of times it’s extremely sticky and it’s hard to get rid of it, whether it makes sense or not.” Greene will always be best known as a winner, leading Georgia to its first league title in 22 years when the Bulldogs blasted Arkansas by a 30-3 count in the 2002 SEC Championship Game. RELATED: How Mike Bobo hire affects Georgia quarterback competition in 2023

Had there been a four-team College Football Playoff, Greene and the Bulldogs might have been the No. 3 seed — just like Kirby Smart’s 2021 UGA team. Alas, Georgia had to settle for a trip to the Sugar Bowl, where the Bulldogs beat Florida State coaching legend Bobby Bowden and the Seminoles 26-13 in the programs first trip back to the New Orleans bowl since 1982. It marked Georgia’s first 13-win season in program history, with the only blemish that season a 20-13 loss to Florida. Greene remembers Bobo was as fiery as ever then, and he expects he’ll bring that same sort of passion now. “He can get fired up, he’s extremely passionate and extremely competitive,” Greene said, “and that’s what you need, someone who wants to win.” Georgia all-time QB wins leaders David Greene 42

Jake Fromm 37 Aaron Murray 36 Stetson Bennett 29 Georgia all-time passing leaders (yards) Aaron Murray 13,166 David Greene 11,528 Eric Zeier 11,154

Stetson Bennett, 8,428 Georgia all-time TD passes Aaron Murray 121 Jake Fromm 78 David Greene 72 Eric Zeier 67 Stetson Bennett 66

