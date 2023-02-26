Ranking the SEC football offensive coordinators, offseason sees 10 changes

The top three offenses in the SEC will be undergoing makeovers this offseason, including that of two-time defending national champ. Tennessee, Alabama and Georgia will each have new starting QBs and OCs after an offseason that has seen 10 of the SEC’s 14 schools change play callers. The sheer amount of turnover is a story in itself, but we’re burying the lead here.

Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher has made one of the biggest boom-or-bust hires in recent memory by bringing polarizing play caller Bobby Petrino back to the SEC. The 61-year-old Petrino is one of the most proven and also controversial coaches on the football sidelines. It’s a case of desperate times calling for desperate measures, as Fisher’s 5-7 record in Year Five with the Aggies in 2022 does not sit well.

Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs, meanwhile, played it safe by promoting veteran Mike Bobo from analyst to offensive coordinator. RELATED: How Mike Bobo was instrumental behind scenes of win over LSU in SEC title game Smart knows what he’s getting in Bobo, and vice versa, making for what would appear to be one of the smoothest transitions possible.