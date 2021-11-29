All aboard the DawgNation cruise 2022!

This is our opportunity to experience it together as we invite you to join the DawgNation team and many others DawgNation fans onboard Independence of the Seas. We will depart out of Cape Canaveral on Monday, April 25th and make stops at Perfect Day at CocCcay and Nassau, Bahamas. We will return to Port Canaveral on the morning of the 29th.

You have asked for it and we are thrilled to partner with Royal Caribbean to bring you our first ever DawgNation cruise next April. If you’ve watched or listened to DawgNation Daily you have heard Brandon talk about the “Perfect Day at CocoCay”.

Along with many scheduled activities, we will have a couple nights set aside to reflect back on the 2021 season, through the eyes of your DawgNation team including Brandon Adams, Jeff Sentell and Mike Griffith. And, the NFL draft happens to be that week so we’ll have a special watch party to cheer on Jordan Davis and others who may get drafted in the first round.

Be sure to explore this site for the full agenda and then reserve your cabin. Whether this is your first cruise or you are a veteran, the DawgNation cruise is sure to provide memories of a lifetime. And, we may add a special guest or two to join us along the way.

Our friends at The Vacation and Cruise Authority are ready to help assist you book your cruise today. Visit Dawgnationcruise.com to reserve your cabin aboard The DawgNation cruise 2022!

We can’t wait to see you onboard Independence of the Seas in April!

Questions? Feel free to send us an email at info@dawgnation.com.