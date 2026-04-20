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By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
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16 hours ago
Georgia football winners and losers following 2026 spring game
Winner: Dante Dowdell
Connor Riley
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22 hours ago
Social media raves about Georgia football transfer, freshmen coming out of …
ATHENS — One of the joys of G-Day is that it offers fans a chance to see new Georgia players for the first time in Sanford Stadium.
Connor Riley
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23 hours ago
Former Georgia receiver Zachariah Branch arrested in Athens following G-Day
ATHENS — As Georgia wrapped up its spring game, Kirby Smart shared a final message to his team.
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April 19, 2026
Watch DawgNation Postgame Show react to the Dawgs returning to the field …
Georgia football fans know the spot for the best postgame coverage on video can be found after each game on the DawgNation Postgame Show from the UGA Bookstore. Join host …
Brandon Adams
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April 19, 2026
Final grades following Georgia football spring game
ATHENS — For as much attention as G-Day gets, Georgia coach Kirby Smart is often quick to point out it is just one of 15 practices.
Connor Riley
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