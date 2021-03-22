Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the SEC. On episode No. 1,401 (March 19, 2021) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about whether UGA running back Kenny McIntosh’s injury — which could keep him sidelined for the remainder of spring — will cause the Bulldogs to reconsider Lovasea Carroll’s experimental position switch to defensive back.

Georgia football podcast: Kenny McIntosh injury creates interesting choice for UGA

Beginning of the show: Georgia running back Kenny McIntosh has sustained an elbow injury, and DawgNation’s Mike Griffith has reported he’s expected to miss the remainder of spring practice. I’ll discuss on today’s show whether McIntosh’s status will cause UGA coach Kirby Smart to reconsider the exerimental position switch that 2021 running back signee Lovasea Carroll is currently undergoing at defensive back.

10-minute mark: I discuss whether the UGA offense is setting the tone for the Bulldogs during the early portion of spring practice.

15-minute mark: I preview five-star athlete Malaki Starks’ commitment announcement Thursday.

20-minute mark: DawgNation analyst — and former UGA All-American — Jon Stinchcomb joins the show to react to the start of the Bulldogs’ spring practice.

40-minute mark: I take a look at the wild start to the NCAA tournament and discuss the SEC teams still part of March Madness.

45-minute mark: I briefly preview the Lady Dawgs first-round tournament game and announce the debut of the new SEC Country Live on Wednesday.

End of show: I share the Gator Hater Roll Call, award a Golden Shoe winner and update the Gator Hater Countdown.

After the show: I take questions and comments as part of the Podcast Cool Down.

NOTE: Please share your thoughts in the comment section to be included in the Podcast Cool Down segment.