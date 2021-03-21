Georgia tailback Kenny McIntosh out for spring with elbow injury

Georgia tailback Kenny McIntosh will miss the remainder of spring drills after suffering a dislocated right elbow in Saturday’s practice.

McIntosh will not require surgery, and it is expected he’ll be cleared to return to full training activity in a month.

Saturday was Georgia’s first day in full pads and with full contact. McIntosh’s injury was a result of him putting his hand down to brace himself, and the elbow popping out of join before it was popped back in.

The typical recovery for a dislocated elbow of this variety — no torn ligaments or broken bones — is 4 to 6 weeks.

McIntosh missed two games last season on account of a sprained knee suffered against Alabama. McIntosh ranked second in the nation in kick return average at the time of his injury.

Georgia has a crowded backfield with returning starter Zamir White competing with McIntosh, James Cook, Kendall Milton and Daijun Edwards.

RELATED: UGA assistant Dell McGee says ‘constant battle’ at RB

Coach Kirby Smart moved talent incoming freshman Lovasea Carroll to cornerback for the start of spring drills.

Carroll has the talent, speed and measurables to compete in the secondary, an area where the Bulldogs lack depth.

UGA players are expected to take an aggressive approach to their offseason training after spring drills when voluntary workouts begin in June.

McIntosh is one of the more accomplished receivers out of the backfield, along with James Cook.

RELATED: RB metrics favor Cook, McIntosh

It was McIntosh who came up with three clutch catches on the game-winning drive of the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl.

Smart indicated last week the playbook will grow this offseason as quarterback JT Daniels and offensive coordinator Todd Monken work into their second season working together.

