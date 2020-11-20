Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the SEC. On episode No. 1,327 (Nov. 18, 2020) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what UGA running back commit Lovasea Carroll recently told four-star linebacker Xavian Sorey in a video Carroll tweeted.

Georgia football podcast: Lovasea Carroll has strong take on the ‘next Georgia commit’

Beginning of the show: Georgia fans love to know “who’s next” after a major commitment, and Bulldogs running back commit Lovasea Carroll is apparently no different. In fact, Carroll has his own opinions on who the next UGA pledge might be.

Carroll tweeted a video pushing four-star linebacker Xavian Sorey, a teammate of Carroll’s at IMG Academy, to follow in five-star linebacker Smael Mondon’s footsteps in committing to UGA.

I’ll discuss more on the current state of UGA’s 2021 class on today’s show.

10-minute mark: I discuss reports that UGA’s starting quarterback Saturday night will be JT Daniels.

15-minute mark: Former UGA wide receiver Terrence Edwards joins the show. Some of the topics covered include…

Thoughts on Daniels starting vs. Mississippi State

The possibility UGA could wear black jerseys

The value of UGA’s in-state recruiting success this cycle

And reaction to a strong statement this week from UGA safety Richard LeCounte

30-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines another opt out for Mississippi State, Missouri’s precarious roster situation and the wild swings in expectations for LSU-Arkansas.

35-minute mark: The SEC Network’s Dave Neal joins the show to preview MSU-UGA.

End of show: I congratulate Anthony “Antman” Edwards on being selected first overall in the NBA draft.