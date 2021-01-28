Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the SEC. On episode No. 1,364 (Jan. 27, 2021) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about how UGA’s newly-released 2021 schedule could impact the Bulldogs’ pursuit of a national championship.

Georgia football podcast: UGA’s national championship contender status validated by 2021 schedule release

Beginning of the show: Georgia faces national championship expectations this upcoming season, and nothing about the Bulldogs’ 2021 schedule — which the SEC released Wednesday afternoon — should dampen that belief. I’ll explain on today’s show why UGA could have its status as a contender strengthened by a manageable schedule.

10-minute mark: I share audio from a press conference new UGA defensive backs coach Jahmile Addae conducted last season at his previous job at West Virginia which provides insight on what Addae wants from his defensive backs.

15-minute mark: Former UGA wide receiver Terrence Edwards joins the show. Some of the topics covered include…

Thoughts on Addae’s hiring

Reaction to UGA’s 2021 schedule release

And some thoughts on about former UGA wide receiver Mecole Hardman returning to the Super Bowl

30-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including Tennessee introducing new coach Josh Heupel, former Vols coach Jeremy Pruitt landing a new gig and a Florida assistant leaving the Gators for the NFL.

End of show: I welcome back the return of the Gator Hater Countdown.