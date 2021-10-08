Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the SEC. On episode No. 1,544 (Oct. 8, 2021) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what CBS analyst Randy Cross said about Georgia’s defense and the role that unit could play in leading the Bulldogs to a convincing win at Auburn Saturday.

Georgia football podcast: CBS analyst praises ‘ridiculous’ UGA defense, predicts easy win vs. Auburn

Beginning of the show: Add CBS Sports’ Randy Cross to the list of analyst who’ve recently offered compliments for Georgia’s defense. Cross also thinks that unit will help the Bulldogs earn a convincing win at Auburn Saturday. I’ll discuss what UGA’s defense needs to do to back up those remarks on today’s show.

10-minute mark: An ESPN personality has made a bold claim about UGA’s Playoff chances. I’ll discuss what he said, and address how it might impact the remainder of the Bulldogs’ regular season if it’s true.