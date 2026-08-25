Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2777 (Aug. 25, 2026) of the podcast, host Brandon Adams provides his take on why the NCAA may not be as innocent as they seem in the recent controversies plaguing college football. Plus, a look at Fernando Mendoza’s most recent comments about UGA and why his statement might not completely add up. Later, DawgNation insiders Connor Riley and Jake Fromm join the show to talk the latest UGA football news.

Prominent voices suggest conspiracy theory behind Lane Kiffin drama

DawgNation Daily -- the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans

Beginning of the show: I discuss the latest news on LSU’s attempt to bring former NFL prospects back to college football despite programs such as Georgia attempting to stop them.

15-minute mark: I explain the one area for UGA I’m most confident in for the upcoming season and the area I’m least confident in as well.

30-minute mark: DawgNation’s Connor Riley joins the show.

45-minute mark: Former UGA quarterback Jake Fromm joins the show.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.