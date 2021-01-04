Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the SEC. On episode No. 1,347 (Jan. 4, 2020) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about Georgia’s Peach Bowl win vs. Cincinnati and what it could mean for the Bulldogs in 2021.

Georgia football podcast: UGA finishes 2020 by laying foundation for 2021 success

Beginning of the show: Georgia beat Cincinnati in the Peach Bowl Friday, and in doing so, demonstrated why the program could be set up for success next season. I’ll discuss more on that topic on today’s show, and address Bulldogs outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari’s declaration for the NFL draft.

10-minute mark: I share an apology of sorts for SEC Network analyst Gene Chizik for my rejection of his claim that the Peach Bowl would be a “no-win” situation for UGA.

20-minute mark: DawgNation analyst — and former UGA All-American — Jon Stinchcomb joins the show. Some of the topics covered include…

The Bulldogs’ Peach Bowl victory

The struggles of UGA’s offensive line against the Bearcats

And a preview of what’s next in the new year for UGA

40-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including LSU tight end Arik Gilbert entering the transfer portal, rumors connecting Dan Mullen to NFL openings, Florida announcing defensive coordinator Todd Grantham will return next season and Alabama offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian becoming head coach at Texas.

45-minute mark: I bring back DawgNation Daily mascot, Eddie The Blind Squirrel, to the show and introduce a new Gator Hater segment.

End of show: I briefly recap the SEC’s bowl season and the College Football Playoff semifinals.