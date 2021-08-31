Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the SEC. On episode No. 1,516 (Aug. 31, 2021) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what an anonymous SEC coach said could happen for the Bulldogs if it beats Clemson.

Georgia football podcast: SEC coach says win vs. Clemson could propel UGA to championship

Beginning of the show: Georgia coach Kirby Smart was careful Monday not to make too much of the Bulldogs’ season opener vs. Clemson when he spoke to reporters as part of his weekly press conference. To Smart, the game is no different than any other UGA will play this season. However, not everyone agrees.

I’ll share a quote from an anonymous SEC coach on today’s show who explains why a win vs. the Tigers could provide a powerful boost for UGA -- particularly in regards to the belief the players could develop in themselves and their teammates.