On episode No. 1,311 (Oct. 28, 2020) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about why Georgia's defense is still crucial to its potential championship formula despite its recentstruggles against Alabama's offense.

Georgia football podcast: Defense still a major part of UGA’s championship formula

Beginning of the show: Georgia coach Kirby Smart made it clear this week that no matter how much prolific offenses seem to be taking over the sport, defense still matters. I’ll explain on today’s show why Smart’s assertion is probably true, and discuss the specific aspects of defensive performance that seem to define potential national champions.

10-minute mark: I discuss what Smart said about what he’s hoping to see more of from starting quarterback Stetson Bennett.

15-minute mark: DawgNation’s Mike Griffith joins the show. Some of the topics covered include…

A preview of UGA-Kentucky

The role that defense could play for UGA as it attempts to bounce back from the Alabama loss

And an assessment of Smart’s description of his offensive philosophy

30-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including the future venue for the Arkansas-Texas A&M rivalry, a humorous comment from Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz regarding Florida coach Dan Mullen and NFL rumors, Mississippi State running back Kylin Hill apparently leaving the Bulldogs and ESPN College Game Day broadcasting from Augusta National for the upcoming Masters in November.

35-minute mark: I discuss the possibility Joey Gatewood could be inserted as Kentucky quarterback this Saturday.

End of show: I share the Gator Hater Updater.