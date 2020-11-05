Georgia football podcast: Richard LeCounte’s old prediction fun to remember during UGA-Florida week

Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the SEC. On episode No. 1,317 (Nov. 5, 2020) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about an old prediction from UGA safety Richard LeCounte that’s more than come true since he began his Bulldogs career.

Georgia football podcast: Richard LeCounte’s old prediction is fun to remember during UGA-Florida week

Beginning of the show: It’s been four years since Jake Fromm and Richard LeCounte dressed up as Santa Claus in a DawgNation Christmas Commitments video, but one of the most memorable moments from the video is worth looking back on this week as Georgia prepares to play Florida once again.

LeCounte jokingly says he and Fromm will reveal they were the ones in the Santa suits after their sophomore year once they “beat Florida again.”

At one point, a winning streak against the Gators was the stuff of dreams for UGA. But Saturday, even though LeCounte won’t play after being involved in a motorcycle accident last weekend, his fellow seniors can end their UGA careers with a perfect 4-0 record against the Gators.

After years of frustration, it’s truly a remarkable turnaround, and a feat Bulldogs fans shouldn’t take for granted if the Bulldogs are able to make it happen.

10-minute mark: I discuss UGA coach Kirby Smart’s assessment of his passing attack during an interview on the Atlanta radio station, 680 The Fan.

15-minute mark: Former UGA wide receiver Terrence Edwards joins the show to discuss how the Bulldogs can bounce back from a lackluster offensive performance against Kentucky.

30-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including some Heisman hype for Florida quarterback Kyle Trask.

35-minute mark: I share audio of new UGA commit Jayon Bouie from Before the Hedges.

40-minute mark: CBS Sports’ Brad Nessler joins the show to preview Saturday’s game vs. the Gators.

End of show: I share the Gator Hater Updater.