Of the three commitments Georgia has landed in the month of July, tight ends coach Todd Hartley is responsible for two of them.

The Georgia tight ends coach first landed four-star tight end Brayden Fogle. He is the No. 10 overall tight end in the 2026 cycle, with Hartley beating out Penn State and LSU to land the Ohio product.

For Hartley’s second big win of the month, he didn’t have to stray nearly as far from Athens. Tight end Kaiden Prothro joined the class on Saturday, picking Georgia over Florida and Texas.

Hartley now has three tight end commitments for the 2026 recruiting cycle, with four-star Michigan native Lincoln Keyes completing the trio. All three are blue-chip prospects and all three rank among the top 15 players at the position.

Most schools would be thrilled to have just one prospect of said caliber. That Hartley was able to land all three is just another reason he is one of the best assistant coaches in the country.

Hartley is the longest-tenured offensive assistant on Kirby Smart’s staff, first coming on board prior to the 2019 season.

In that time, Hartley has recruited at an elite level, turned those prospects into productive players and then put them into the NFL. This most recent NFL draft was the first time that Hartley did not have a tight end taken since he took over the room.

With Oscar Delp entering his senior year and Lawson Luckie draft eligible, the Bulldogs are likely to put more tight ends into the NFL next season. Both players were productive a season ago and likely to be key pieces on the 2025 offense.

Delp and Luckie will be key leaders and voices for the 2025 team as well, further illustrating why the Bulldogs have the best tight end room in the country.

Georgia’s 2025 tight end room is on the shortlist for best position groups in the country, as the Bulldogs have Jaden Reddell, Colton Heinrich, Elyiss Williams and Ethan Barbour waiting in the wings.

Hartley has found a way to land and juggle all of those prospects. In the 2025 recruiting cycle, Georgia was the only program to sign multiple top-10 tight ends per the 247Sports Composite rankings.

When you’ve produced a product like Brock Bowers — who was recently named the best tight end in the NFL per an ESPN survey — it makes recruiting the next one all the easier.

But Hartley’s ability as a coach isn’t solely tied to that of Bowers. The Georgia tight ends coach was always quick to explain how Bowers helped make him a better coach, but that sentiment undercuts all that Hartley brings to the table for Georgia.

Bowers is far from the only big recruiting win for Hartley. Prothro, Williams, Darnell Washington were all five-star recruits. Pearce Spurlin, Delp, Bowers and Reddell were all top five prospects in their respective classes. As the 2026 recruiting class demonstrates, Hartley has been able to go all across the country and win major recruiting battles.

Hartley’s help extends beyond the tight end room and his recruiting exploits. He is instrumental on Georgia’s punt unit, taking a hands-on approach to Georgia’s special teams units.

It would not come as a surprise to see Hartley one day soon become a head coach elsewhere. His name came up in connection to the Marshall and Southern Miss jobs last offseason. Given all he has done for the Georgia team, it shouldn’t come as a surprise to see other programs come knocking.

Sam Pittman, Fran Brown and Dell McGee were all hired off Smart’s staff to become head coaches, despite not having any experience as a coordinator or play-caller. Hartley seems poised to at some point join that list.

For now though, the Georgia tight ends coach is more than content to keep loading up his position room. With Prohtro, Fogle and Keyes all in the class, he can turn his attention to the 2027 recruiting cycle.

As for the on-field aspect for Hartley, Georgia’s offense is expected to heavily incorporate the tight ends into the offense. For as much as the offense was an issue last year, that side of the ball tended to perform better when the tight ends were more productive.

That will have to be the case this season, due in no small part to how Hartley has built the room.