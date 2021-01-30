Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the SEC. On episode No. 1,364 (Jan. 27, 2021) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about why five-star quarterback — and UGA commit — Gunner Stockton is the kind of recruit that could eventually help UGA overtake Alabama and Coach Nick Saban at the top of the SEC.

Georgia football podcast: Gunner Stockton’s the kind of recruit needed to eventually topple Alabama

Beginning of the show: Georgia got a commitment this week from five-star quarterback Gunner Stockton. Some were surprised the Bulldogs added another five-star quarterback after also signing a five-star, Brock Vandagriff, in the 2021 cycle. I’ll explain on today’s show why UGA’s abnormal pursuit of talented quarterback depth is necessary to compete with the juggernaut Nick Saban has created at Alabama. I’ll also share some unique audio on today’s show of a recruiting pitch Saban made — which was captured on video.

10-minute mark: I’ll share audio from Stockton.

15-minute mark: DawgNation recruiting insider Jeff Sentell joins the show. Some of the topics covered include…

Thoughts on Stockton’s commitment

Insight into which 2022 recruits could now be more interested in the Bulldogs due to Stockton’s pledge

And the latest on four-star defensive back Terrion Arnold

35-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including Tennessee paying assistant coach Kevin Steele $900,000 for two weeks of work.

40-minute mark: I talk about a couple key moments from Senior Bowl practices in Mobile, Ala. — including quarterback Jamie Newman meeting with the media and former UGA defensive lineman Malik Herring sustaining an ACL injury.

End of show: I share the Gator Hater Roll Call, award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Countdown.