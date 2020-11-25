Georgia football podcast: Noted SEC hater trolls UGA about CFP ranking

Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the SEC. On episode No. 1,331 (Nov. 25, 2020) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what noted SEC hater Danny Kanell said on a CBS platform about Georgia being No. 9 in the College Football Playoff top 25 ranking.

Georgia football podcast: Noted SEC hater trolls UGA about College Football Playoff ranking

Beginning of the show: Georgia doesn’t belong at No. 9 in the College Football Playoff top 25 according to CBS personality Danny Kanell. I’ll laugh at Kanell’s take on today’s show and discuss the outlook for the Bulldogs for the remainder of the season — including this upcoming Saturday vs. South Carolina.

10-minute mark: I discuss UGA coach Kirby Smart’s evaluation of the Bulldogs’ passing attack after JT Daniels’ debut as starting quarterback last Saturday vs. Mississippi State. I also provide an update on our show schedule for the rest of the week.

15-minute mark: DawgNation’s Mike Griffith joins the show. Some of the topics covered include…

Daniels’ big day vs. MSU

Daniels’ father’s comments to DawgNation

and a preview of UGA’s game vs. the Gamecocks

35-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including the league’s other teams in the CFP rankings, rumors of Tennessee coach Jeremy Pruitt being on the hot seat and Louisville coach Scott Satterfield apparently turning down the South Carolina job.

40-minute mark: I discuss some interesting comments from UGA wide receiver George Pickens.

End of show: I wish DawgNation Daily listeners and viewers a happy Thanksgiving and express my gratitude for their support of our show.