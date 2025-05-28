This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with 4-star prospect Ryan Mosley at Carrollton High School. He ranks as the nation’s No. 27 WR and the No. 183 overall prospect for 2026 on the 247Sports Composite. The On3 Industry Ranking has him as the No. 11 ATH and No. 249 overall.

When Ryan Mosley took his official visit to check out Georgia football earlier this month, he used the following word to describe it.

“Home.”

He also told DawgNation that he wasn’t sure if he was going to take any other official visits. He said that the Georgia staff would really like that.

Mosley’s visit elevated how he was already feeling about the Dawgs. The Dawgs had been seen as the team to beat for quite some time. He had other options with Alabama, Nebraska, South Carolina, and Texas A&M.

But he didn’t talk about any of those the way that he did about the team he grew up rooting for. Dreaming of playing for.

Or even wearing a red and black No. 34 during his youth football days.

The 4-star sure sounded like a silent Dawg commitment. He decided to get rid of that silent part this afternoon.

Mosley shared word on his social media that he was committed to the Georgia football program.

He had 55 catches for 848 yards and 15 touchdowns for a team that reached the state finals in the largest GHSA classification. The pitch from Georgia was highly unique.

Mosley was recruited by the Dawgs to play receiver and also moonlight as a safety for third down and nickel situations. That meant he was a priority recruit for both receivers coach James Coley and safeties coach Travaris Robinson.

What was it about Georgia?

The Carrollton High School standout becomes the third receiver target, the 10th overall commitment, and the fifth in-state pledge for Georgia’s 2026 class.

Check out his junior highlights below.

