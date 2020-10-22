Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the SEC. On episode No. 1,307 (Oct. 22, 2020) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about why problems for Auburn and coach Gus Malzahn could work to benefit Georgia’s 2021 recruiting class.

Georgia football podcast: UGA rival’s turmoil could benefit Bulldogs’ 2021 recruiting class

Beginning of the show: Auburn fans are reportedly growing tired of Tigers coach Gus Malzahn, and that weariness could work to benefit Georgia’s 2021 recruiting class. I’ll discuss the reasons why on today’s show.

10-minute mark: I share a key update that UGA coach Kirby Smart gave Wednesday about Bulldogs quarterback JT Daniels’ progress.

15-minute mark: Former UGA wide receiver Terrence Edwards joins the show. Some of the topics covered include…

The status of UGA’s quarterback situation

Positives that can be taken from UGA’s loss vs. Alabama

And a preview of what’s still to come for the Bulldogs this season

30-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including a juicy rumor that Tennessee coach Jeremy Pruitt fired defensive line coach Jimmy Brumbaugh during last Saturday’s game against Kentucky, the ongoing attempt at Florida to return to football operations in the wake of a coronavirus outbreak, a former four-star defensive line signee at Alabama entering the transfer portal and some self-imposed recruiting violations at LSU stemming from Odell Beckham’s cash gifts to players after last season’s national championship game.

35-minute mark: I share Smart’s evaluation of where the Bulldogs defense can improve after struggling at Alabama.

End of show: I share the Gator Hater Updater.

