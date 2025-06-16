Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2474 (June 16, 2025) of the podcast, host Brandon Adams explains why some big name college football voices have doubts about the Dawgs and why they could be wrong. Later we look at how Georgia landed a big recruiting flip in 4-star CB Caden Harris. Plus, former UGA All-American Jon Stinchcomb joins the show.

One thing the media gets wrong about UGA

Beginning of the show: I discuss why some of the most dire predictions about Georgia this season aren’t likely to come true.

15-minute mark: I discuss the Bulldogs’ latest recruiting win and explain why the news was particularly notable for one UGA assistant coach.

25-minute mark: Former UGA All-American Jon Stinchcomb joins the show.

45-minute mark: I discuss other SEC headlines including an examination of the pressure facing Tennessee coach Josh Heupel this fall.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.