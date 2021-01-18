Georgia football podcast: UGA fans curious about 4-star DB Terrion Arnold after coach departure

Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the SEC. On episode No. 1,357 (Jan. 18, 2021) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about how former Georgia defensive backs coach Charlton Warren’s departure to become Indiana defensive coordinator possibly impacts one of the final recruiting target for the Bulldogs 2021 class, four-star defensive back Terrion Arnold.

Georgia football podcast: UGA fans curious about four-star defensive back Terrion Arnold after coach departure

Beginning of the show: Georgia defensive backs coach Charlton Warren has left the the program to become Indiana defensive coordinator. I’ll explain on today’s show how Warren’s departure possibly impacts one of the Bulldogs’ remaining targets for the 2021 class, four-star defensive back Terrion Arnold. I’ll also discuss possible replacements for Warren.

10-minute mark: I address UGA defensive coordinator Dan Lanning turning down a chance to take the same job at Texas.

15-minute mark: Former UGA All-American Jon Stinchcomb joins the show. Some of the topics covered include…

Warren’s possible replacement

The value of a position coach to players

Rumors involving UGA linebackers coach Glenn Schuman possibly leaving for a defensive coordinator position elsewhere

And an evaluation of Will Muschamp, who has been rumored to be in the mix for a possible role with the Bulldogs.

35-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including Alabama running backs coach Charles Huff being named Marshall head coach and former Auburn defensive end Big Kat Bryant transferring to Tennessee.

End of show: I award today’s Golden Shoe winner as part of the Gator Hater Roll Call and congratulate the UGA men’s basketball team and the Lady Dawgs for wins against Ole Miss this weekend.