On episode No. 1,441 (May 14, 2021) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what Georgia transfer defensive back Tykee Smith recently said to one of the country's top 2022 prospects, four-star defensive end Enai White.

Georgia football podcast: UGA transfer Tykee Smith already recruiting for the Bulldogs

Beginning of the show: Georgia has recently cultivated a recruiting pipeline to the city of Philadelphia. Running back D’Andre Swift and defensive back Mark Webb started it as part of the class of 2017, and it’s continued most recently with the announcement that transfer defensive back Tykee Smith -- who also hails from the City of Brotherly Love -- would be joining the Bulldogs.

And now it appears Smith has hopes that another elite recruit in southeast Pennsylvania could follow in those footsteps.