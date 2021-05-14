Georgia football podcast: UGA transfer Tykee Smith already recruiting for the Bulldogs
Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the SEC. On episode No. 1,441 (May 14, 2021) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what Georgia transfer defensive back Tykee Smith recently said to one of the country’s top 2022 prospects, four-star defensive end Enai White.
Georgia football podcast: UGA transfer Tykee Smith already recruiting for the Bulldogs
Beginning of the show: Georgia has recently cultivated a recruiting pipeline to the city of Philadelphia. Running back D’Andre Swift and defensive back Mark Webb started it as part of the class of 2017, and it’s continued most recently with the announcement that transfer defensive back Tykee Smith -- who also hails from the City of Brotherly Love -- would be joining the Bulldogs.
And now it appears Smith has hopes that another elite recruit in southeast Pennsylvania could follow in those footsteps.
I’ll explain on today’s show what Smith’s recent message was to four-star defensive end Enai White about becoming the next prospect from The Keystone State to select UGA.
10-minute mark: I discuss the possibility UGA quarterback JT Daniels could become the “face of college football” this season.
20-minute mark: DawgNation recruiting insider Jeff Sentell joins the show. Some of the topics discussed include...
- Thoughts on how former UGA staffer Nick Williams’ decision to leave for Texas A&M impacts the Bulldogs’ recruiting efforts
- Reaction to 2021 UGA quarterback signee Brock Vandagriff and 2022 linebacker commit Jalon Walker being named as their state’s Players of the Year
- And a discussion about how landing White could be a legit possibility for the Bulldogs
45-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including the announcement that the Egg Bowl will be returning to its customary spot on Thanksgiving night this season.
End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and update the Gator Hater Countdown.
After the show: I take questions and comments as part of the Podcast Cool Down.