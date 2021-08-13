Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the SEC. On episode No. 1,504 (Aug. 13, 2021) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what Todd Monken said about his relationship with his quarterback, JT Daniels, including how they can make it “fun.”

Georgia football podcast: Todd Monken echos Bill Belichick in comments about making football ‘fun’

Beginning of the show: Georgia fans got a rare opportunity this week to hear from UGA offensive coordinator Todd Monken. One of the more revealing statements during his press conference involved an explanation from Monken about how he could keep his relationship with Daniels “fun.”

I’ll explore more about the relationship between success and having fun on today’s show by tying the conversation surrounding UGA to a recent statement from New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick.