Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the SEC. On episode No. 1,375 (Feb. 11, 2021) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about why UGA ranking at the top of the list of the season’s most anticipated games could become a common occurrence.

Georgia football podcast: UGA’s No. 1 on a list it could dominate for years to come

Beginning of the show: Georgia’s season opener vs. Clemson is the most anticipated game of the upcoming season according to 247Sports. I’ll explain on today’s show why the Bulldogs could be tops on that list for many years to come given the aggressive non-conference scheduling that UGA has recently employed.

10-minute mark: I discuss what former UGA defensive coordinator — turned Michigan State head coach — Mel Tucker said about UGA’s pursuit of a national championship when he appeared on the DawgNation video channels for On The Beat Monday night.

15-minute mark: I discuss ESPN’s outlook for UGA’s future at the quarterback position.

20-minute mark: Former UGA wide receiver Terrence Edwards joins the show. Some of the topic covered include…

UGA’s future quarterback situation

The value players see in playing in “big” games

And reaction to an interesting NFL draft scenario posed by ESPN analyst Mel Kiper

30-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including a former Tennessee signee on the move to Missouri after being released from his letter of intent.

End of show: I share the Gator Hater Roll Call, award a Golden Shoe winner and update the Gator Hater Countdown.