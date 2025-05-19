Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2455 (May 19, 2025) of the podcast, Brandon Adams takes us through the highlights of a big weekend with UGA recruits during the annual scavenger hunt. Later we discuss how Kirby Smart is doubling down on his offseason priorities. Former UGA All-American Jon Stinchcomb also joins the show to look at why only two UGA players are ranked among the Top 100 players in college football.

Recruits rave about another successful UGA ‘Scavenger Hunt’ weekend

DawgNation Daily -- the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans

Beginning of the show: I discuss some of the recruits on hand for UGA’s annual “Scavenger Hunt.”

10-minute mark: I explain why Kirby Smart continues to make UGA’s priorities abundantly clear when it comes to where he wants to see improvement this season.

20-minute mark: I discuss the Bulldogs getting attention among the top 100 players in college football for 2025.

30-minute mark: Former UGA All-American Jon Stinchcomb joins the show.

50-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including another odd comment from Auburn coach Hugh Freeze.

End of show: I award some Golden Shoe winners in celebration of a successful weekend for several UGA programs and share the Gator Hater Updater.