Good morning DawgNation! I want to take a slight detour this morning and highlight a story that I think could have some ramifications for the future for both Georgia and the SEC.

Did you see where Duke basketball has struck a deal to play some games on Amazon Prime? One of those games is next season’s non-conference matchup against Michigan in Madison Square Garden in New York.

The Big Ten wasn’t happy about Duke’s agreement with the streamer and has announced plans to seek legal remedy because it believes it owns that content.

Who knows where all this goes and whether the Big Ten has a legitimate claim here. What’s more interesting to me is that it looks like the start to something I’ve feared might come to college athletics -- the major television networks deciding not to cooperate with each other.

From the Big Ten’s perspective, Michigan is one of its biggest brands, and its presence in the game against Duke makes it more marketable to sell. It’s understandable why the league might ask why it should help make someone else more money.

However, if this becomes the norm, then matchups across all sports between teams with competing media partnerships, such as FOX and ESPN, for instance, could become a rarity. And if that happens, that’ll be one more change fans could be forced to endure.

Check out the rest of our coverage below.

Trivia time

What is the Georgia baseball record for single-season confernce wins?

Answer is at the bottom of the newsletter.

Georgia catcher Daniel Jackson aims to be ‘undeniable’

Daniel Jackson wrote “30-30” on his whiteboard at home.

While 30 home runs and 30 stolen bases could still be possible, with three more series in the regular season, Jackson has already made history as the first Georgia player and first SEC catcher to ever record 20 stolen bases and 20 home runs in a season.

He’ll certainly take it.

“Shoot for, you know, the highest thing,” Jackson said. “And whatever comes after that is good. It’s going obviously great right now, and it’s pretty exciting.”

Jackson, a 6-foot-2, 200-pound catcher, is one of only two players in the country to meet the 20-20 milestone this season (along with Fairleigh Dickinson’s Hunter Ray). Entering the first game of Georgia’s series with Missouri on Friday, he’s third in Division l with 23 home runs and fourth in RBIs with 67, committing just two errors all season with a .995 fielding percentage. He’s up to 21 stolen bases now.

He leads the SEC in batting average (.385) and slugging (.824) and has helped the Bulldogs maintain their healthy national lead in home runs (124, with the next-closest team, Oklahoma State, at 100).

UGA athletics weekend recap

Women’s tennis advanced to the NCAA Super Regionals.

Men’s tennis advanced to the NCAA Super Regionals.

Baseball swept Missouri.

Softball earned a series victory over Florida.

Track and field hosted the Torrin Lawrence Memorial.

What Jeff Dantzler, Jon Stinchomb will bring to Georgia football radio booth

Kirby Smart talks about pride, passion and energy on the football field, and now Jeff Dantzler and Jon Stinchcomb will be bringing that to the broadcast booth for the Georgia Bulldogs Sports Network.

Dantzler will be “Calling the Dawgs” with his singsongy delivery and soft Statesboro drawl, delivering play-by-play while former UGA All-American and NFL Super Bowl champ Jon Stinchcomb will provide detailed color analysis.

“There’s nothing like college football on a Saturday, and specifically Georgia football, so it’s something I’m most familiar with and look forward to,” said Stinchcomb, who played for the Bulldogs from 1998-2002 and had one season of overlap with Smart, who was an administrative assistant in 1999.

Stinchcomb’s next take on Smart will be coming from up high in the Sanford Stadium broadcast booth, but he still remembers his view on the future Georgia head coach from below when he was a redshirt freshman offensive lineman.

“Kirby has always had an air about him, not a big ego guy, but there was certain gravitas about him. He walked around with a chip on his shoulder and an expression that he belonged,” Stinchcomb, 46, said. “That approach was part of his success. He was a team captain and All-SEC player and certainly a leader in the locker room.

“Kirby was a guy his teammates looked at and realized there was a right way to go about things.”

Photo of the day

New University of Georgia women's basketball coach Ayla Guzzardo speaks to radio host Jeff Dantzler (left) at an introductory press conference at the Butts-Mehre building at UGA in Athens on April 7, 2026. (Arvin Temkar/AJC) (Arvin Temkar /AJC Freelancer)

Quote of the day

Dantzler on having the opportunity to call football games:

“I grew up loving Georgia and idolizing Larry Munson and Dan Magill. In my best Vince Dooley voice, I can imagine him saying from up above, ”'It’s a great opportunity, now don’t foul it up.’”

Top high school MLB prospect shares special connection to Luckie family

Trevor Condon has been shocking people with a baseball bat since he hit his mother with a line drive when he was four years old.

Georgia’s top MLB Draft-eligible high schooler discovered his swing before anyone else could help him. Fourteen years ago, Condon and his older sister were taking batting practice from their father in the backyard.

“He put me on the right side (of the plate) because my sister is a righty,” Condon said. “I just told him it wasn’t comfortable, so I went to the left side. He started pitching to me, and immediately, I started hitting.”

Trevor’s father, Craig Condon, called for his wife to come outside. Michele Condon brought the camera and threw Trevor one pitch.

It came right back.

It was clear that Trevor had talent, but his competitive drive was yet to be sparked. Craig Condon would throw batting practice to Trevor and his sister, Brionna Condon, at Etowah’s softball field when they were young.

Trevor had other interests.

“I was a little kid in the corner playing with trucks,” Trevor Condon said. “My dad was like, ‘Trevor, come on, come take some swings,’ and I’m like, ‘But, my trucks.’”

Trevor learned to work by watching his older sibling, which, contrary to popular belief, is not UGA baseball legend and fellow Marietta native Charlie Condon. The two have no relation.

Trivia answer

Twenty-one, set in 2019