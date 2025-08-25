The 2025 season is here. That means it is time for the renewal of an annual fall Georgia football content series on DawgNation.com.

We. Are. Back. This is a game week. We can say that now.

For those who keep track of such things, it will be the 132nd renewal of a Georgia football season.

That makes it a perfect time for the DawgNation crew to all get on the same page with a few Georgia football predictions for the 2025 season.

In our last Huddle, we already got everyone’s thoughts on the record for how the regular season will go. Let’s now move on to a topic that everyone has been barking about since G-Day wrapped up.

What kind of numbers does Gunner Stockton put up this year?

Brandon Adams: Similar to the typical starting quarterback

FILE - Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton (14) throws a pass during the second half of the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game against Texas, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart, File) (Mike Stewart /Associated Press Photo Stream)

Why: On the surface, UGA’s starting quarterbacks seem quite different, but their production is actually remarkably similar. The typical UGA QB has somewhere between 27-30 touchdowns and averages about nine yards per attempt. That’s what I assume Stockton will do as well.

Have you subscribed to the DawgNation YouTube channel yet? If so, you will see special 1-on-1 content from the DawgNation team.

Mike Griffith: 3,000 yards and 28 touchdowns

Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton (14) during Georgia’s practice session on Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Aug. 9, 2025. (Tony Walsh/UGAAA) (Tony Walsh /Dawgnation)

Why: Georgia’s offense should have great balance this season with an emphasis on the run game setting up the pass game. The Bulldogs have explosive playmakers on the perimeter in addition to capable tight ends and backs who can catch the ball out of the backfield. Stockton merely needs to play point guard.

Kaylee Mansell: 2,800 yards and 27 touchdowns

Gunner Stockton played well against Notre Dame and should be leading candidate to start for the Dawgs next season. (Jason Getz/AJC) (Jason Getz /Dawgnation)

Why: I expect Gunner’s first year as a starter to look similar to what we saw Stetson Bennett and Jake Fromm did in year one. However, I don’t expect his numbers to blow anyone away because of the emphasis I anticipate UGA will place on the run game this year.

Connor Riley: 3,000 passing yards and 26 combined touchdowns

Georgia Red Team quarterback Gunner Stockton (14) throws a pass during the NCAA college football team's spring game, Saturday, April 12, 2025, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Colin Hubbard) (Colin Hubbard /Dawgnation)

Why: Slightly better numbers than what Jake Fromm had in 2017. Georgia is going to ask Stockton to be the driving force behind the offense the way it did with Carson Beck last season. Georgia needs to have a strong running game and that will understandably eat into Stockton’s stats.

Jeff Sentell: 3,400 yards and 34 combined touchdowns

Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton reacts as he talks with players as they warm-up during the school’s NFL Pro Day at the University of Georgia Indoor Practice Facility, Wednesday, March, 12, 2025, in Athens, Ga. (Jason Getz / AJC) (Jason Getz /AJC Freelancer)

Why: It is logical to look at the totals for Carson Beck, Bennett and Fromm to gauge Gunner. Beck averaged 275 passing yards per game, but that was on 32 attempts per outing. Bennett’s numbers for his two starting years were 239 yards per game on 26 attempts. The Fromm years went for 191 yards with 23 attempts per start. Stockton should average 235 passing yards per game with this set of receivers. Fromm averaged 1.8 TD passes per start compared to 1.9 for both Bennett and Beck. Stockton will throw for 29 touchdowns and add another five scores on the ground.

Do you have an opinion on this one? DawgNation welcomes you to join our huddle in the comments section below.

DAWGNATION HUDDLE THIS WEEK:

Did you know the weekly DawgNation.com “Before the Hedges” program is available as an Apple podcast? Click to check it out and download it.