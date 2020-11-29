Georgia basketball races out to fast season start, 85-75 over Florida A&M

ATHENS — Georgia basketball is off and running, tipping off its season with an 85-75 victory over Florida A&M on Sunday at Stegeman Coliseum.

The Bulldogs (1-0) didn’t even know they would be playing the Rattlers (0-2) a week ago, dialing up the MEAC school last Tuesday up after Gardner-Webb canceled on account of COVID-19 issues.

One day later, Georgia’s previously scheduled season-opening game with Columbus State on Wednesday was canceled three hours before tip on account of the opponents’ COVID-19 issues.

Georgia junior Tye Fagan, senior newcomer Andrew Garcia, and sophomore Sahvir Wheeler made sure the wait was worth it before the socially-distanced capacity crowd of 1,638.

Fagan and Wheeler recorded double-doubles, Fagan with 21 points and 10 rebounds, Wheeler with 12 points and a career-high 12 assists. Garcia, a transfer from Stoey Brook, scored a game-high 22 points.

The Bulldogs, coming off a 16-16 season, feature eight newcomers this season and took time to settle in. Georgia held a slim 38-37 lead at the half over the Rattlers before adjusting.

It was fair to say that former Bulldog Anthony Edwards, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, was missed.

“We came out in the first half, and we rushed a few shots and passed up a few good shots,” Fagan said. “Second half we tried to take better shots and be more efficient. I was just trying to get out and run, and Sahvir was able to find me.”

Fagan scored seven of the first eight field goals for the Bulldogs in the second half as Georgia pulled away, leading by as many as 16 points with 1:30 left.

Coach Tom Crean indicated it was a promising start, but he made it clear there’s plenty of room for improvement.

“I wasn’t concerned about the offense because I knew if we made stops we could get out and run,” Crean said. “But it’s got to get faster.”

The Bulldogs are trying to schedule a Wednesday night game in Stegeman Coliseum and have another scheduled home game at 7 p.m. on Friday with Jacksonville.