On episode No. 2493 (July 14, 2025) of the podcast, Brandon Adams will lead off the week looking at why Connor Stallions of all people is praising the Dawgs. We also look at the big commits from 5-star Kaiden Prothro and 4-star Tyriq Green and what it means for the Dawgs 2026 class. Later, our insider Connor Riley joins the show to preview SEC Media Days.

UGA gets huge compliment from an odd source

Beginning of the show: I discuss why an infamous figure in college football recently gave Georgia a big compliment and explain why its relevant to the Bulldogs’ recent recruiting success.

15-minute mark: I address the fact that Will Muschamp is apparently no longer part of the UGA coaching staff.

20-minute mark: Connor Riley joins the show to preview SEC Media Days.

45-minute mark: Kaylee Mansell joins the show to recap the scene around five-star tight end Kaiden Prothro’s commitment.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.