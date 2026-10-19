clock iconclock icon
By Hunter DeLauder, Sports Intern
ProfileProfile
ArticleArticle Latest Football
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
KJ Bolden’s absence was very noticeable in Georgia loss to Auburn
ATHENS — Georgia always knew KJ Bolden was an important piece to the defense.
Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Dawgs in the NFL: Multiple former Bulldogs shine in Pittsburgh comeback
Week 6 of the NFL season brought plenty of action across the league, with a number of former Georgia Bulldogs making plays.
Hunter DeLauder
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
SEC Stock Report reflects league volatility, even as Georgia stays on top
ATHENS — Georgia coach Kirby Smart doesn’t mince words or make excuses in defeat, and Saturday was no exception.
Mike Griffith
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Georgia football winners and losers after losing to Auburn
Loser: Gabe Harris
Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
SEC betting lines: Texas, LSU facing must-win situations
Texas seemingly entered into SEC play in 2024 at just the right time with freshly-minted NIL legislation opening the door for the well-heeled program to take advantage of its …
Mike Griffith
Leave a Comment