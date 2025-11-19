clock iconclock icon
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
Georgia-Ohio State CFP semifinal rematch scenario appetizing for …
ATHENS — The third set of College Football Playoff Rankings appeared harmless enough at the top, but there are plenty of bedeviling scenarios remaining with two weeks left in …
Mike Griffith
College Football Playoff rankings move Georgia up after resounding win …
ATHENS — If the latest College Football Playoff rankings were to hold, the Georgia Bulldogs would earn a first-round bye.
Connor Riley
Cash Jones creates ‘a memory I’m gonna be able to hold on to forever’ with …
ATHENS —&nbsp;Cash Jones has been practicing what to do on a surprise onside kick since he first got to Athens five years ago.
Connor Riley
Zayden Walker adds juice to Georgia football pass rush: ‘We haven’t hit …
ATHENS —&nbsp;Arch Manning did not see Zayden Walker coming.
Connor Riley
Georgia completes unprecedented 5-year SEC regular-season stretch
ATHENS — Georgia just completed one of the most dominant five-year runs in SEC regular-season history, and the Bulldogs did it in the greatest era of college football parity.
Mike Griffith
