0 minutes ago
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
Latest Football
1 hour ago
Georgia-Ohio State CFP semifinal rematch scenario appetizing for …
ATHENS — The third set of College Football Playoff Rankings appeared harmless enough at the top, but there are plenty of bedeviling scenarios remaining with two weeks left in …
Mike Griffith
12 hours ago
College Football Playoff rankings move Georgia up after resounding win …
ATHENS — If the latest College Football Playoff rankings were to hold, the Georgia Bulldogs would earn a first-round bye.
Connor Riley
19 hours ago
Cash Jones creates ‘a memory I’m gonna be able to hold on to forever’ with …
ATHENS — Cash Jones has been practicing what to do on a surprise onside kick since he first got to Athens five years ago.
Connor Riley
22 hours ago
Zayden Walker adds juice to Georgia football pass rush: ‘We haven’t hit …
ATHENS — Arch Manning did not see Zayden Walker coming.
Connor Riley
November 18, 2025
Georgia completes unprecedented 5-year SEC regular-season stretch
ATHENS — Georgia just completed one of the most dominant five-year runs in SEC regular-season history, and the Bulldogs did it in the greatest era of college football parity.
Mike Griffith
