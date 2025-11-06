clock iconclock icon
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
SEC coach rips CFP: Did committee get first rankings right?
ATHENS -- Kirby Smart said he just wants to control the controllables and win football games.
Mike Griffith
Kirby Smart knows the real reason why Georgia finds itself in more close …
ATHENS — Kirby Smart knows what Georgia is doing is not sustainable.
Connor Riley
Chris Cole, Demello Jones get official updates on Georgia football …
Linebacker Chris Cole and cornerback Demello Jones are two of Georgia’s more important defenders.
Connor Riley
Earnest Greene illustrates why Georgia’s OL is at its best in the fourth …
ATHENS — No one better personifies Georgia’s offensive line in 2025 than Earnest Greene.
Connor Riley
Kirby Smart on initial College Football Playoff rankings: ‘It’s in our …
ATHENS — Georgia coach Kirby Smart chuckled when asked about what the first set of College Football Playoff rankings indicate about how the new selection committee is …
Mike Griffith
